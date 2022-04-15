Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.41.

ESTC opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.79. Elastic has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $189.84. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $986,350. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Profile (Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.