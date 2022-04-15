Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Chegg by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Chegg by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHGG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chegg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

NYSE CHGG opened at $32.36 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $96.94. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.12.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

