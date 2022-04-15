Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,816 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Coupa Software worth $31,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Coupa Software by 11.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Coupa Software by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Coupa Software from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $251.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.19.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $99.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.33. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.79 and a 12-month high of $283.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $108,328.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle Brennan purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.