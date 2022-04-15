Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ING. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ING Groep by 47.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 303,014 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ING Groep by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,451,000 after acquiring an additional 71,408 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 8.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 6.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 3.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €13.00 ($14.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.96) to €13.00 ($14.13) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €14.50 ($15.76) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

NYSE ING opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.85. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $15.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 8.2%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

