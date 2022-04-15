Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $86.29 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 165.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.79.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

