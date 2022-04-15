Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,841,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Waste Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Waste Management by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Waste Management by 24.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,806 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $159.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.51. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.80 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

