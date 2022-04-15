Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,809 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $792,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sonoco Products by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON opened at $63.57 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.34 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -74.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SON. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

