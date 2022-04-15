Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,571,000 after buying an additional 5,527,197 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 915,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 337,302 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 486,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 239,934 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,427,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,504,000 after purchasing an additional 224,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,494,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,820,000 after purchasing an additional 204,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

OFC opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

