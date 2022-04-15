Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,529,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,079,000 after buying an additional 1,703,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 340,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,885,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,354,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,639 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 357.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,429,000 after purchasing an additional 862,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $43.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.60. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

