Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 99,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 358,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 67,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.58 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $242,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

