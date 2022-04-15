Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,846 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of RPM International worth $32,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in RPM International during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $86.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

