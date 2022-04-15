Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,982 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,408 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 69,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE SMFG opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.77. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $7.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.