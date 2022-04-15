A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Position Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,852 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of A. O. Smith worth $31,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $63.79 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $60.39 and a one year high of $86.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average of $73.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

