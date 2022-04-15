Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Position Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SON. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,393,000 after buying an additional 707,712 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,059,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,337,000 after buying an additional 377,744 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 2,047.2% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after purchasing an additional 270,229 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 449.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 182,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 149,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,945,000 after purchasing an additional 79,978 shares in the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $63.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -74.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently -211.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

