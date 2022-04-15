Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Position Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,659,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,907 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,707,000 after buying an additional 87,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 657,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,984,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares during the period.

FOXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $91.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.57. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $88.96 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

