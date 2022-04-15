Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,608 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 64.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,516,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,978 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Latham Group by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,805,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 600,998 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,969,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Latham Group by 4,265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 342,754 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Latham Group in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. 22.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Latham Group alerts:

SWIM stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

SWIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.

Latham Group Profile (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.