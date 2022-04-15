Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 24.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 459,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,445,000 after acquiring an additional 91,123 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 16.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 61.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 202,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after acquiring an additional 77,377 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $9,477,000. 43.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $279,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.57. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $108.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

