Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAPA opened at $18.63 on Friday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $229,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

