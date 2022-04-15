Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,935 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,466 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,456 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,912,000 after acquiring an additional 559,937 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 503,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,794,000 after acquiring an additional 487,999 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 210.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.