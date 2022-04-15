Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Federal Signal worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $8,575,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 780.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 41,531 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,037,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,944,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $2,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.70.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

FSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

