Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $23,365,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $17,615,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $14,973,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $14,145,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $9,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.13) to €56.00 ($60.87) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Shares of TTE opened at $50.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

