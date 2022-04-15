Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 474 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.35.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $229,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $872,001 over the last three months. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $81.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.54 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.62 and its 200 day moving average is $87.10.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

