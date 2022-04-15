iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,785,000 after acquiring an additional 178,356 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 117.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 279.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.47. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

