Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,807 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CME Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,750,000 after purchasing an additional 163,446 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in CME Group by 103.4% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.85.

CME stock opened at $237.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.59 and its 200 day moving average is $227.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

