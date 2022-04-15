Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,572 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,904,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,737,000 after buying an additional 161,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,350,000 after purchasing an additional 269,766 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,429,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,458,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,421,000 after buying an additional 367,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.89 per share, for a total transaction of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,109 shares of company stock worth $645,511. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CZR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $68.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 2.87. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

