Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federal Signal by 91.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 10.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSS opened at $33.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

FSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

