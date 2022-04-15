Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $989,000 Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Capital World Investors raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,024,000 after purchasing an additional 867,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,429,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 84.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,885,000 after purchasing an additional 498,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $45,957,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,109 shares of company stock worth $645,511. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CZR opened at $68.88 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $66.81 and a one year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 2.87.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CZR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

