Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 412.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,019,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NSA opened at $63.17 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

