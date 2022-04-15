Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.18% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OUNZ. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,669,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,669,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 177,582 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 399.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 143,727 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,096,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 95,808 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $19.15 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91.

