Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 37,215 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 297.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,215 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AES by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $28.86.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

AES Company Profile (Get Rating)

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.