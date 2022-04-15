Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $233.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.54 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.81.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

