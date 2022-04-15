Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Timken by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Timken by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 3,294.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TKR opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.64. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $55.32 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.55.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.05%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

