Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Position Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,603.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,525.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,634.00. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,277.41 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,975.69.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

