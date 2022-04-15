Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 934.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 77,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

Shares of PFG opened at $73.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.