Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,027 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 328.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 416,355 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,447,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,061,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,570,000 after buying an additional 206,039 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.32 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.88.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $133.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

