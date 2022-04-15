Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $33.92 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,336,818 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $33,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in JD.com by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $92.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.56. The company has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JD. Citigroup lowered their price target on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA decreased their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.53.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

