Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 20,821 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,821 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Crown worth $36,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crown by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $118.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is -18.97%.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $686,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

