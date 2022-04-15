Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $31.27 Million Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,869 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 17,609 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of Lyft worth $31,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lyft by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,588,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $353,102,000 after acquiring an additional 484,642 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $259,501,000 after purchasing an additional 640,410 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $225,118,000 after purchasing an additional 115,438 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,892,999 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $208,626,000 after purchasing an additional 113,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $196,472,000 after purchasing an additional 155,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $35.54 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average is $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on Lyft from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on Lyft from $77.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Lyft from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,491 shares of company stock worth $608,471. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

