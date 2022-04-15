Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Position Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 393,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,512 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $30,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Henry Schein by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,051 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,161,000 after acquiring an additional 803,845 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,990,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,191,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,349,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSIC opened at $91.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.57. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSIC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

