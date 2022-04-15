Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 60,087 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982,166 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,087 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Juniper Networks worth $35,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,321,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $861,961,000 after purchasing an additional 667,750 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,136,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $278,957,000 after purchasing an additional 103,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,923,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $190,255,000 after purchasing an additional 379,713 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,735,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $185,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $174,457,000 after purchasing an additional 951,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $507,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,361 shares of company stock worth $2,930,091 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

JNPR stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

