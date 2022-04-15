NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,132,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 579,132 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of NiSource worth $31,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in NiSource by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NiSource stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

