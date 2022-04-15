Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 324,794 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,038 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $33,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 106,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Zendesk by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $125.17 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.14.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Zendesk’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZEN. Wolfe Research cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.30.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $967,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $493,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,074 shares of company stock valued at $14,225,484 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

