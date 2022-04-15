Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 179,426 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,426 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Essential Utilities worth $31,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 1,190.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.71 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $535.69 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.07%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WTRG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

