Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,975 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Open Text worth $33,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Open Text by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,366,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,287,000 after buying an additional 213,220 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Open Text by 17.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,760,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 718,157 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Open Text by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,228,000 after acquiring an additional 845,896 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,701,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter worth $91,418,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTEX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Open Text in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $40.58 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.55.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $876.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Open Text’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

