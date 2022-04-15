Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,103,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,348 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Elanco Animal Health worth $31,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELAN opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $28.75. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

