Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,181 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Formula One Group worth $34,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FWONK. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

FWONK stock opened at $68.66 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FWONK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

