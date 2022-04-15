Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 41,400 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $28,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $383,789,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,550,000 after buying an additional 758,206 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,458,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,242,000 after buying an additional 383,265 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,176.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 397,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 365,913 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,737,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,336,000 after buying an additional 347,467 shares during the period.

BATS:VLUE opened at $103.41 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.71 and a 200 day moving average of $105.84.

