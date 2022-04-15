Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 57,476 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 600,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57,476 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $34,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $2,222,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $261,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,046,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,381 shares of company stock worth $1,574,042. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of L opened at $65.15 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $51.35 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

