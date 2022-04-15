Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,571,771 Shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,832,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571,771 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 3.14% of Markforged worth $31,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,592,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth $6,643,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth $887,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Markforged during the 4th quarter worth $1,414,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Markforged stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33. Markforged Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Markforged Holding Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $170,975.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,667 shares of company stock valued at $880,291.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Markforged Holding Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures industrial 3D printers. The company offers end-to-end metal and carbon fiber 3D printers; 3D printer for continuous fiberglass reinforced parts; refined FFF 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts; fiber composite 3D printer; and FFF desktop 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts.

