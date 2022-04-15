Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 58,865 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Las Vegas Sands worth $31,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 105,414 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 31,496 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,835 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,712 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after buying an additional 146,792 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $62.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CBRE Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

